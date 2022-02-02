The Linda Lindas announce debut album Growing Up, see the cat-filled video for its title single

LA punk band The Linda Lindas have announced their highly-anticipated debut record, Growing Up. The title single for the record has arrived alongside the announcement.

The album will arrive digitally on 8 April 2022 via Epitaph. Epitaph signed the band following the breakout success of their track Racist Sexist Boy. A video of The Linda Lindas performing the track in a library went viral, garnering widespread acclaim for its message, and the performance itself.

The band is formed of sisters Mila de la Garza (drums) and Lucia de la Garza (guitar), Eloise Wong (bass) and Bela Salazar (guitar), just 11, 14, 13 and 17 respectively

The track Growing Up features a video directed by Humberto Leon, who said of the clip: “Directing my first video for The Linda Lindas was a dream come true because I love the message and voice the girls have, and I am a true fan. I was really inspired by the girl’s love of cats and wanted to take that to the next level and so the video is a conversation about turning points in their lives all being viewed through the gaze of their cats. It creates a narrative of whether the cats want to trade places with the girls or vice-a-versa.”

Check out Growing Up below, and preorder the album here.