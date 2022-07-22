Listen: Billie Eilish releases surprise two-track EP, Guitar Songs 

Billie Eilish has delighted fans by dropping a surprise two-track EP, Guitar Songs.

The EP features songs TV (which she has played live a number of times) and The 30th. Both tracks are acoustic and mellow, with Eilish’s trademark soft vocals drizzled over the laid-back guitar.

Although Eilish may be more known for her songs that consist of electronic beats and quirky synth produced by her brother Finneas, track Bellyache could be argued as the song that put her on the map with its jangly guitar and Happier Than Ever showcases some anthemic electric guitar work too. The star also recently performed alongside Paramore’s Hayley Williams at Coachella for an acoustic rendition of Misery Business.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she explained how The 30th was written following a difficult incident in her personal life, “That’s why it’s called The 30th because something happened on November 30th, and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience. I had been writing down all these thoughts that I was having,” She said. “I was with Finneas, and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what you were planning on doing, but we need to write this song about this right now.’”

She also told of how TV addresses the topic of abortion with the overturning of Roe V. Wade in the United States: “We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially overturned. It was a placeholder of doom.” In the song she sings the lyrics of: “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade” over the glimmering guitar.

You can listen to the new songs below: