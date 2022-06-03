Listen to St Vincent’s whacky cover of Lipps Inc’s Funkytown

St Vincent has released a cover of Lipps Inc’s 1979 disco banger, Funkytown, and it’s digitally-distorted madness.

If you cast your mind back to last month, you may remember the hype around a bunch of mystery posters popping up in London about a huge collaborative album with artists such as Tame Impala, Diana Ross and of course, St Vincent. You may also remember how it was entirely for the upcoming film Minions: The Rise Of Gru in the end. Yes, those minions.

We must admit, it took us by surprise, but we did realise there was a small yellow minion hidden in the poster’s psychedelic design all along. Well, artists have begun dropping music from the upcoming album – Diana Ross and Tame Impala have already released their contribution, Turn Up The Sunshine.

And now, St Vincent has served up her contribution, this trippy, almost robotic, cover of Funkytown. You can listen below:

This heavily, digitally-distorted cover was produced by Jack Antonoff, the key producer behind the record. And this isn’t the first time, both Antonoff and St Vincent have come together as they worked closely together on her album, Daddy’s Home.

Guitar-smasher extraordinaire, Phoebe Bridgers, is also set to release music for the soundtrack, as well as Antonoff’s band Bleachers. Minus the minion-y aesthetic, it’s looking as though this album could still be an interesting release.

St Vincent is currently about to head off on tour, so if you fancy catching her with her staple Ernie Ball Music Man in hand, you can grab tickets here.