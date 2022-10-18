Lzzy Hale on celebrating women in metal: “The genre has nothing to do with what’s between anybody’s legs”

Lzzy Hale brought only female-led bands with her on Halestorm’s latest tour of the US. In a new interview, the Grammy-winning artist spoke about celebrating women in metal and what it means for her to “pass the torch”.

Hale is determined to use her platform to help women thrive in the metal scene, and being in the position to do so – by bringing bands such as Warning and New Years Day on their last Fall US tour – has been “such a beautiful place” to be in, she told Rolling Stone in a new interview.

“It seems not that long ago I was on the other side of that coin, hungry and fighting to get attention,” she says. “I am truly inspired. Watching Dany, lead guitarist for the Warning every night, I’m hungry again because of her. It comes full circle.”

Advertisement

“The point of bringing these young women up and giving them a platform is: I am truly inspired… The genre has nothing to do with what’s between anybody’s legs, but it’s important for us to talk about it because these young women are going to be able to see themselves reflected in one of us.”

Hale also reflected on her 2013 Grammy win; an achievement she was initially surprised to get as the only woman nominated in in the Best Metal/Hard Rock Performance category.

“[It was a shock because] not only was I the only female, but we were also the only new rock band,” she says. “All these bands that were nominated with or against us were people we were influenced by. We really had nothing prepared, because we were like, ‘Dude, we’re not going to win this.’ It was a complete surprise when we did.”

“There was this joke going around, because I know a bunch of the Megadeth guys and a couple of the other nominees, and they were all joking about how ‘Lzzy stole our Grammy’…But if it wasn’t for those [bands], we probably wouldn’t have even written Love Bites.”

The full interview with Lzzy Hale can be found in Rolling Stone’s third annual Grammy Preview issue.