M. Shadows is open to fans creating “original” A7X songs with AI

Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows has stepped forward in support of the new trend of artist voices being used in AI-generated music.

Posting on Twitter in support of Canadian musician Grimes’ recent announcement that she would be open to a revenue-splitting deal for AI generated music using her voice, M. Shadows wrote, “I like what Grimes is doing with her likeness and AI. I’m not sure the logistics while on a label… but moving forward I would love to help facilitate our ‘sound’ to producers and fans to create original Avenged Sevenfold songs using this technology.”

What should the splits be? Lots to figure out. Web3 will also play an important roll in authenticating true @TheOfficialA7X songs from AI produced. Exciting? Scary? What do you think? 🤝🤖👊 — M. Shadows (@shadows_eth) April 26, 2023

The topic of AI-generated music using voices from famous musicians has become a controversial topic, with MusicTech reporting earlier this week that Spotify CEO Daniel Ek reassured artists and rights holders that the platform is working with record labels to address concerns over AI use in music.