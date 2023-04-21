Mac DeMarco releases surprise album with 199 songs 

The record has a run time of eight hours and 43 minutes.

Mac DeMarco has released a surprise album today (21 April), which features a whopping 199 songs.

The new record, titled One Wayne G, has a run time of eight hours and 43 minutes, meaning it could potentially be played for an entire working day including your commute journeys too.

The album hosts track titles that mostly consist of numbers – opener 20180512 being an example. These are reportedly dates, as the album consists of tracks written between 2018 and 2023, though some songs have worded titles such as Ball For The Coach, and Stratocaster.

DeMarco’s most recent release prior to this mighty collection of songs was Five Easy Hot Dogs, the artist’s instrumental album which dropped in January 2023. The record also titled each song in a simple manner, with each one named after the city it was recorded and mixed in. Both Five Easy Hot Dogs and One Wayne G run in chronological order to how they were made.

Earlier this week (18 April), DeMarco announced that he would be embarking on a world tour later this year, with three dates set to take place in London.

Kicking off on 14 July at The Ford Theatre in LA, the tour will eventually conclude at London’s Hackney Empire on 1 following a run of three shows at the venue.

The full list of dates are as follows:

July

14 – Los Angeles, The Ford Theatre

18 – New York, Webster Hall

19 – New York, Webster Hall

20 – New York, Webster Hall

24 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

25 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

26 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

30 – London, Hackney Empire

31 – London, Hackney Empire

1 – London, Hackney Empire

Find out more at Mac-DeMarco.com.