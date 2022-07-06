Machine Gun Kelly hints at regret for Corey Taylor fued: “I was a fan of Slipknot. I was a fan of Corey.”

Just when we thought the Corey Taylor VS. Machine Gun Kelly feud had been laid to rest, MGK has now hinted at his regret for his falling out with the Slipknot frontman during his Disney+ documentary, Life In Pink.

Just in case you somehow missed the drama, here’s a quick recap: The feud originated over a verse from Taylor that was allegedly due to appear on MGK’s album, Ticket To My Downfall, but Kelly claimed it was “fucking terrible” and didn’t use it. On an episode of Cutter’s Rockcast, Taylor hinted at his disapproval of Kelly stating, “I hate all new rock, for the most part. The artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock… and I think he knows who he is.”

MGK mocked Taylor during his performance at Riot Fest stating, “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage.”

He also labelled Taylor as “bitter” and it essentially blew up from there. Taylor responded to Kelly’s remarks, stating, “For those of you that don’t know, MGK doesn’t like me very much… I will say this: he maintains that I started it. The truth is he started it.”

However, Kelly admits he sort of regrets it all now, admitting he could have handled things differently and that he’s actually a big Slipknot fan. In his documentary he says, “That situation’s unfortunate because I think both of us let our egos get in the way. You know, I was a fan of Slipknot. I was a fan of Corey… He obviously had mutual respect, too, because he cut a verse.”

He went on to add, “I kind of tried to give notes back, like ‘oh, you know, this wasn’t exactly what I was looking for, can we try this?’ And respectfully he was like, ‘no.’ And I was like, ‘okay, cool.’ So we didn’t use it… I could have handled it differently. I should have just picked up the phone and been like hey dude, ‘why would you say that’? But, instead, we all acted ridiculous.”

You can watch the full documentary on Hulu and Disney+ now