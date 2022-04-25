Marcus King announces new album Young Blood: hear the first single Hard Working Man

Grammy-nominated guitarist and songwriter Marcus King has announced his brand new album, Young Blood, accompanied by its first single, Hard Working Man.

King’s previous album, El Dorado, was released in 2020 and saw the guitarist receive a grammy nomination for Best Americana Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

On Instagram the Wildflowers & Wine singer announced his new release, writing, “I’m blessed to announce my sophomore solo album ‘Young Blood’ is due August 26, 2022. The first song, ‘Hard Working Man,’ is out now. Give it a listen or two at the link in bio.”

The record has been produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, which King spoke on in his post adding, “My brother Dan Auerbach of @easyeyesound and I made this record together with the goal of creating the big arena rock sound we don’t really hear a lot now. I was going through a lot during the album with addictions, breakups, and addictions because of breakups. It was good to get it out in this way.”

During an interview on the new single, King told MusicRadar “Working hard is just the way I was raised. It would make my grandfather proud to know I’m a hard working man and I’ve worked for everything I have. It’s an anthem for the people.”

You can listen to the brand new track below:

The announcement of the new album comes shortly after King’s collaboration with Orange Amps, releasing the Limited Edition MK Ultra Signature Amp, which he states is “the first Orange Amp designed and built in the United States.”

Young Blood is set to delve into some rough patches that King went through following breakups and the loss of family members and is scheduled for release on 26 August through Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic Records.