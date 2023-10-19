logo
News

Mark Hoppus on getting back on stage after chemotherapy: “I was still a f**king hollow shell. The chemotherapy wrecked my vocal cords”

Hoppus says it felt like he was learning how to play bass again during the recording of Blink-182’s new album, One More Time…

Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus

Image: KMazur / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Mark Hoppus has revealed the lasting damage that cancer and chemotherapy had on him when reuniting with Blink-182.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe ahead of the release of Blink-182’s new album One More Time…, the bassist reflects on how his cancer treatment impacted him as the band reformed.

Hoppus was diagnosed with stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 2021. He was declared cancer-free six months later. In late 2022, the pop-punk trio announced they were getting back together.

“Healing through the band, once I was clear of the cancer diagnosis and got the all clear, I was still a fucking hollow shell. Shitty, weak brain eaten with the chemotherapy and pain and everything else,” Hoppus admits.

“And then getting back in the studio to make this record was like learning how to play bass again, learning how to… The chemotherapy wrecked my vocal cords,” he continues. “I had to go to work with a vocal coach. I had to rebuild my throat. I had all this stuff I had to rebuild to get to the point where we could go and walk on stage at Coachella and have one of the biggest shows of our career and have this album, which touch wood is one of the best albums we’ve ever written.”

Hoppus has been very vocal about his feud with singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge, explaining that this cancer diagnosis is what brought the pair back together.

“I remember telling my wife now, like, ‘I don’t think I’m ever going to play music again, I don’t think I’m ever going to tour again,’” DeLonge says to Lowe. “Until Mark told me he was sick, and then I was like, that was the only thing I wanted to do.”

You can watch the full interview below:

Blink-182 newest album, One More Time…, is set to be released tomorrow (20 October).

For more information you can head to Blink-182’s website.

Related Artists

Blink-182Mark HoppusTom DeLonge

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

A Brief History of Taylor Guitars

2

Five essential R.E.M. songs that guitarists need to hear

3

Blackstar St James plugin review: on par with Neural DSP?

4

Fender Tone Master Pro review: a very Fender floor modeller

5

“If you let that fear stop you it will stop you in every way”: How Liz Phair made one of the 90s’ coolest indie albums that has stood the test of time

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E2 Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.