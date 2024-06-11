Mark Tremonti: “I remember when Bon Jovi came back and blew up arenas, I thought, ‘I sure hope this happens with Creed’”

In case you haven’t heard the news, Creed are coming back. This summer, the band will be heading out on the road for the first time in over a decade, with dates running into December.

Founding member and guitarist Mark Tremonti began teasing the idea of a Creed tour back in January 2023, when he said it was purely a matter of timing. Sure enough, the band later announced their first reunion shows as headliners of the Summer of ’99 cruise, and eventually a fully fledged tour.

Now, speaking in the August print issue of Guitar World, Tremonti has shared his gratitude for how well the tour has been received by fans, with ticket sales soaring past the amount they would normally sell back in the heights of their career.

“I remember when Bon Jovi came back and blew up arenas, I thought, ‘I sure hope this happens with Creed.’ People grow up and they want to relive their youth and see the bands they loved. Lo and behold, here we are doing exactly what I hoped would happen,” Tremonti says.

“We put the summer tour on sale, and it took off well beyond what we imagined. I spoke to my agent, and he said, ‘This is bigger than you guys were at your prime, ticket sales-wise.’ It’s unbelievable.”

Not every band out there gets to play on a cruise, and Creed have played some pretty interesting shows over the years, including the infamous Woodstock ‘99.

“We drove in just a couple of hours before we hit the stage. It was a great show with a massive audience and a very receptive crowd,” Tremonti told Metal Hammer last year.

“I remember walking to the stage and I walked by [singer/songwriter] Jewel and I was like, ‘This is cool.’ But then the Red Hot Chili Peppers came on and our tour manager was like, ‘Hey guys, let’s get out of here, because after Chili Peppers is going to be a mass exodus.’” Despite the craziness, Tremonti has no regrets about it: “it was one of those moments I’ll never forget,” he said.

