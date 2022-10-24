Matt Skiba wrote “almost a whole album” with Blink-182 before exit

Matt Skiba has revealed he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before he left the group for Tom DeLonge’s return.

The Alkaline Trio guitarist and Vocalist joined the band in 2015, replacing DeLonge but has since left the line up once again as DeLonge has made a return to the trio ahead of their new album and world tour.

In a new interview with Vulture, Skiba revealed that he had worked on a plethora of new music for the band before bassist Mark Hoppus received his cancer diagnosis: “There’s almost a whole album’s worth of stuff. It was supposed to be an EP, and it just kept going, and going. And now we have, I don’t know if they’re just going to get scrapped, but there’s eight or nine brand-new Blink-182 songs that are done. We basically finished those, and then Mark was diagnosed, if I’m getting the timeline correct.”

Advertisement

He went on to add, “I hadn’t even thought about those recordings. But I have them. They’re good songs. I’ll keep them a secret. I’ll keep them safe forever. But we’ll see. I don’t know, maybe they’re something that we could open up and look at differently, or it’s something that’ll come out later, I have no idea.”

A couple of weeks ago on 13 October, DeLonge shared a statement online where he thanked Skiba for filling in his place whilst he was away from the band. In the post, he wrote: “I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving in my absence. I think you are enormously talented (I still love to listen to your band to this day).” You can read the full statement below:

Hoppus was declared cancer-free in September 2021. Blink-182 released their first single since reuniting with DeLonge, titled Edging, earlier this month on 14 October. The band will embark on their global tour in March 2023.

Check out the brand new single below: