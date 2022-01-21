Meat Loaf, the rock icon best known for the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy, has died at the age of 74

Meat Loaf, the singer whose Bat Out Of Hell trilogy has to date sold 65 million albums worldwide, has died at the age of 74.

News of the rock icon’s passing was made known in a statement posted to social media earlier today (21 January) by his family – it asked that fans “don’t ever stop rocking!” on the singer’s behalf.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the statement wrote. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

At press time, no cause of death has yet been revealed.

Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah,… Posted by Meat Loaf on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, the singer and actor broke out with the massive success of his Todd Rundgren-produced debut album Bat Out Of Hell in 1977. The record has since sold over 43 million copies worldwide and is certified 14x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America.

Bat Out Of Hell was later adapted as a stage musical, written by Aday’s long-time collaborator Jim Steinman.

In 1993, the second chapter of the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy – which is the sixth LP in the singer’s discography – earned him a Grammy for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song I’d Do Anything For Love.

Aday had plans for a new album as recent as November 2021, when he announced on Facebook that he would be entering the studio for a release with seven new songs.

Aday had plans to release new material as recent as November 2021, when he announced on Facebook that he was entering the studio to record seven new songs for an upcoming album in January 2022, which would include live tracks from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

Recording…. Yes Yes Yes!!!! On or about January 4th, we are in the studio. Playing live, rehearsing live, recording… Posted by Meat Loaf on Monday, November 22, 2021

Outside of his music career, Aday has portrayed memorable support characters on the silver screen in feature films such as 1999’s Fight Club, where he played the role of Robert “Bob” Paulsen, and Tiny, a rock club bouncer in 1992’s Wayne’s World.

Stay tuned for more as we know it.