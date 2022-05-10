Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine calls out security guard for interfering in mosh pit

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth has recently blasted a security guard at a gig in Nashville, USA, for what he considered as intervening in the show.

Anyone who’s been to a Megadeth show will be no stranger to a good old-fashioned mosh pit, but the security working at a recent gig in Nashville was seen intervening by climbing the barricade and pointing out members of the audience to stop.

Mustaine decided he was having none of it, and called him out directly. He took to the mic saying, “Hey, mister security dude. You there. Stop interfering with our show. Okay? You don’t need to go up on the fucking barricade and point at people. Everybody’s having fun.”

The crowd cheered and clapped along in agreement, before Mustaine gave him a final warning, “Cool it or I’ll ask for you to be taken out of the pit. Do you understand me? Do we have a fucking understanding here? Don’t do it again.”

Mustaine then addressed the fans, stating “I’m sorry, you guys. It’s just I don’t want your show to be fucked with by a bunch of fucking people that don’t know why they’re here.”

After the ordeal, the band jump straight into track, She-Wolf. You can watch the video of the altercation filmed by a fan below:

The frontman is known for speaking his mind and not shying away from being bold and controversial. At a previous gig in April, Mustaine admitted to urinating on the bathroom floor of The White House, and apparently he felt he absolutely had to do it.

Megadeth are currently on tour with Lamb Of God and if you’d like to get in on the action (and it looks as though there’s never a dull moment) tickets are available here.