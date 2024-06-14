Metallica are coming to Fortnite

Ready your air guitars for Metallica are making their Fortnite debut with a series of epic in-game events and performances this month.

The thrash metal legends are the “first band to take centre stage across all Fortnite experiences”, with Metallica-themed gameplay coming to Fortnite Festival, Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and more.

The crossover will also see Metallica perform a virtual concert called “Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury” for season four of Fortnite Festival. The new playable concert event is available to players for just two days — 22 June and 23 June, and will allow you to “journey through six of Metallica’s fan-favourite songs with themed gameplay that complements the intensity of a Metallica live show.”

Players will have six chances to watch the show across the two days: 2pm, 5pm and 11pm ET on Saturday and at 10am, 2pm and 5pm ET on Sunday. Although these are the only times you can catch the concerts “live”, the experience will be in Fortnite’s Discover screen for thirty minutes each showtime so those who jump on late can still catch the full show.

In addition, Metallica are also headlining Season 4 of the newly launched Fortnite Festival. This new season introduces “Battle Stage”, a new game mode whereby 16 players in a match play the same four-song setlist featuring Metallica classics Enter Sandman and Master of Puppets. The game will remain even after the Metallica collaboration ends.

Metallica joins a host of other music artists who have become affiliated with Fortnite Festival in some way. Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Queens of the Stone Age and Weezer have all featured since Festival was launched in 2023. The game has also hosted virtual concerts for the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott in 2019 and 2020.

Check out the Metallica x Fortnite trailer below.

Learn more at Fortnite.