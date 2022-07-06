Metallica “blown away” by Master of Puppets feature on Stranger Things finale, calls it “an incredible honour”

The epic rendition of Metallica’s Master of Puppets performed by Eddie Munson – portrayed by actor Joseph Quinn – on the grand finale of Netflix hit series Stranger Things has sent the internet into a frenzy, and the metal band at the center of it all is no exception.

Sharing their excitement about the epic scene — where metalhead character Munson shreds a solo rendition of the band’s 1986 classic Master of Puppets to help his friends kill the demon Vecna — on Instagram, Metallica wrote: ““he way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master Of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away…it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

“It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

The feature has also helped send Master Of Puppets back into the charts, with the track hitting Number 12 on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart, and rocketing to the Number 1 spot on the iTunes rock chart.

Earlier this week, Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo revealed that his son Tye Trujillo, along with bandmate Kirk Hammett, contributed to the version of Master Of Puppets that appears in the series.

“That’s my boy, proud of ya Tye,” wrote Trujillo on Instagram. “‘Stranger Things’ finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets’ and big thanks to Kirk Hammett on helping.”

Watch the iconic scene below.