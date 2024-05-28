Watch lightning strike a Metallica concert with the most metal timing ever

Fans gathered for Metallica’s show at Munich’s Olympiastadion on Friday (24 May) were treated to quite possibly the coolest thing that’s ever happened in history, ever.

After blazing through a set packed with classics including For Whom the Bell Tolls, Fade to Black and Seek & Destroy – as well as newer tracks from latest album 72 Seasons like Lux Æterna and Shadows Follow, the thrash titans sought to close things out with Master of Puppets.

By this point, though, the heavens had already opened, and a thunderstorm that had been brewing was well under way. Undeterred by the downpour, however, Lars Ulrich fired things off with his usual four count, followed by those four classic descending chromatic powerchords.

And at the absolute perfect moment before James Hetfield launched into the track’s iconic downpicked opening riff, a bright-white lightning bolt struck behind the stage, leading to a rapturous applause from the thousands-strong crowd.

Approval of the metal gods, no doubt, this is probably one of the best moments to ever happen in the history of the genre. Watch fan-filmed footage below.

Of course, the whole thing would have been that much better if the lightning had struck as the band played Ride the Lightning (the moment even look a little like the cover of Metallica’s second album), the chances of lightning striking at the perfect place, at such a perfect time, were slim to begin with, so we can’t complain.

In other Metallica news, James Hetfield recently revealed that he was “pissed off” that Motörhead frontman Lemmy hasn’t yet been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, calling it a “disrespect to rock and roll”.

“The most rock and roll lifestyle-living person on this planet is not in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, which is a travesty, a shame,” he said.

View all of Metallica’s upcoming tour dates via their official website.