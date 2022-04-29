Metallica’s latest Rye The Lightning whiskey is created using sonic vibrations from their concert

Metallica have unveiled the latest addition to their Blackened American Whiskey line, dubbed Rye The Lightning.

The limited-edition liquor’s name plays off the band’s acclaimed 1984 album Ride The Lightning, and was crafted using sonic vibrations from the band’s music.

At 90 proof, Rye the Lightning is a Kentucky straight rye double cask finished whiskey with notes of “dried fig, hay, pinewood, pear, and rum cake on the nose, and on the palate, clover honey, mint, corn husk, sugar cane, walnut, and cinnamon.”

The liquor is finished in Madeira and rum casks, and undergoes the same “Black Noise” sonic-enhancement process as other offerings in the Metallica and BLACKENED portfolio.

This proprietary process involves the use of low hertz frequencies from the heavy metal band’s music to vibrate the barrels, “causing a greater interaction between the whiskey and the wood, forcing the liquid further into the barrel and extracting more flavour and colour.”

For this edition, a playlist consisting solely of a live recording of the Ride the Lightning portion of Metallica’s June 2012 Orion Music + More festival performance was used. This was the only time the band had ever played that album live in full. Fans interested in hearing this rare performance of Ride the Lightning can download the remastered version on the Blackened’s site for free.

“The vibe from the crowd at the first Orion Music + More festival was electrifying,” bassist Robert Trujillo told Rolling Stone, “and it’s really cool that we get to capture that energy in this release. We’ve used a few live songs in our playlists before, but never a full live playlist. So to be able to incorporate our fans in the Blackened journey and have them be a part of the whiskey-making process is really unique, and makes this a true collaboration.”

Master distiller and blender Rob Dietrich added, “I absolutely love the high spice and earthy notes in American rye whiskey! I wanted to play with those flavour profiles by bringing a symmetry of subtle flavour elements by combining not just one, but two different cask finishes to the whiskey, creating a complex balance of sweet and savoury.”

Rye the Lightning is now available for pre-order. Check out the whiskey below.