“Since his brother’s gone, he doesn’t feel the desire to go out and play anymore”: Michael Anthony on why Alex Van Halen’s gear auction is “pretty sad”

After Alex Van Halen recently announced the sale of a collection of his gear and other memorabilia, his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony has speculated on his reasons for doing so.

The auction – which is currently active via Backstage Auctions – is described as the “most anticipated and historical auction event of the year”, and features over 350 lots, including, most notably, AVH’s 5150 tour kit.

In a new interview with Ultimate Guitar, Michael Anthony says a big reason why Alex Van Halen is selling his stuff is that he “continues to grieve” over his late brother Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020.

“I was pretty surprised when I heard about this auction that he’s going to be holding in the beginning of June,” he says. “Somebody had sent me the link to it, and it appears like he’s selling everything right down to his last drumstick.”

He continues: “I know that he continues to grieve today over Eddie’s passing. And basically, Eddie was the only person that he actually ever played music with.

“I never really knew Alex to be a person to go out and jam with other people or other bands – unless Eddie was a part of it. Maybe he feels that, since his brother’s gone, he doesn’t feel the desire to go out and play anymore. But I can only speculate.

“When I found out about this auction and started checking it out, it is pretty sad, because it truly means that it’s the end of anything that could have been as far as tribute-wise, you know?”

The auction hosting Alex Van Halen’s gear is running until 9 June. Backstage Auctions says: “It is an unbelievable honour to represent one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and we could not be any more excited. Alex is the reason why so many people picked up a pair of drumsticks and this auction is a fantastic opportunity to see so many of his instruments and gear go to new homes.”

Adds Alex Van Halen: “I kept all these drums, cymbals, heads and all other kinds of gear, instruments and road cases in my warehouse for decades and it will bring me great pleasure to see them end up in the hands of my fans and fellow drummers.”

For more information, head to Backstage Auctions.