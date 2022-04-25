Mick Jagger calls Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud the future of rock music

Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are two new alternative artists that have got many people talking, and often for some controversial reasons. But as it turns out, classic rocker Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones approves.

In a recent interview with Swedish radio station P4, Jagger spoke out on the future of rock ‘n’ roll, The Independent reports. He stated, “In rock music you need energy, and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few,”

The iconic frontman then went on to add, “You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

Machine Gun Kelly has previously come under fire for his remarks on esteemed band Slipknot, where he lashed out at Corey Taylor during his set at Chicago’s Riot Fest bellowing, “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

Since MGK switched from rap to rock, he’s worked with artists such as Avril Lavigne, WILLOW and Bring Me The Horizon in a recent wave of newfound appreciation for rock within mainstream music. Kelly’s signature pink Schecter PT has even been brought to life as a signature model.

It’s also not the first time Yiungblud has graced the world of classic rockers. The video for his track The Funeral, released just last month, featured both Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

The two artists, known for working alongside Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker, are often part of the debate surrounding the potential death of rock. Sceptics such as Gene Simmons repeatedly claim that today’s crop of rockers have nothing on classic acts – but it seems Jagger has no qualms with the way the industry is heading.

And if you fancy catching up with the Stones, they’re soon to head out on tour in Europe to celebrate their 60th Anniversary, and you can get your tickets here.