logo
News

“The parts were heavy – but I wanted them heavier”: Mick Mars used a seven-string guitar for the first time on his new solo album

Hear Mars’ seven-string chops on The Other Side of Mars’ eighth track, Undone.

Mick Mars performing

Image: Neil Lupin / Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Ex-Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has opened up about some of the gear featured on his new solo album The Other Side of Mars.

Speaking to Ultimate Guitar about what went into the new record’s sound, Mars says: “Well, I still use my Strats, my main ones that I used on stage. Well, the main three that I used on stage. There’s also an Ibanez seven-string that Steve Vai had given me. Oh lordy – I suppose it was back in the mid ’90s or late ’90s… Somewhere around there.”

“And I used that on Undone. Because the parts that were on it were heavy, but I wanted them heavier. So I added that seven-string onto the track. It’s just one of those things where it needed to be thicker.”

“And yeah, it was mostly those same amplifiers,” he says. “I used pretty much the same. I mean, I threw a Hiwatt in there, a Rivera, a Soldano, of course, Marshalls, of course, even a Magnatone. I have a ’63 Magnatone. I’ve just got a little three-watt little amp and I used it on Right Side of Wrong. That beginning chord and the ending chord is through a Magnatone.”

Mars adds that it’s the “first time” he’s using the seven-string, “but now I bought one of those Ernie Ball [John] Petrucci models and that sounds really good. So you’ll be hearing that on the next record.”

Also in the interview, Mars notes how the tracks Killing Breed and Undone are indicative of the direction his music is headed.

“Those two songs are more in the area that I slowly want to move,” he says. “I mean, it’s a pretty diverse album. I know that fans from the Motley days kind of expected either to hear a blues record or something closely relating to the last band that I was in, right?”

“But I’m trying to move into another direction, but slowly, step by step. And I’m working on a second album now because that one took so long. You know, I’ve got four really solid ideas, and it’s hopefully going to come out faster than waiting two years for this one.”

Related Artists

Mick Mars

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

Yard Act’s Sam Shipstone on disturbing the hornets’ nest and his love of Leo Fender’s MFD pickups

2

Five essential Hole tracks that guitarists need to hear

3

Positive Grid Spark Link review: wireless for the masses

4

Manson MA Junior & Verona Junior review: Streamlined for heavy action

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E18: Fredric Effects Super Unpleasant Companion

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.