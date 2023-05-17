ESP welcomes Mick Thomson of Slipknot to its artist roster, confirms new ESP/LTD signature model in the works

“We are currently working on specs for some customs that I know will be killer,” Thomson teased.

ESP Guitars has officially welcomed Slipknot’s Mick Thomson to its roster of signature artists.

The announcement confirms what fans have been speculating for a while — that Thomson has left the Jackson camp for ESP after nearly seven years with the brand.

Rumours of Thomson’s new partnership began a couple months ago, when fans spotted him using ESP guitars during Slipknot shows. Mick’s wife Stacy Seven also sent the internet buzzing when she posted a photo of the guitarist holding onto an ESP guitar along with the not-so-cryptic caption “some news”.

In addition to the announcement, ESP also revealed that a new ESP/LTD Signature Series guitar is currently “in development” for Thomson.

Tony Rauser, ESP Director of Artist Relations, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mick as part of the ESP family. Mick is one of the most respected and influential players in the world of metal guitar. The intensity of his aggressive playing style with Slipknot fits perfectly with the energy at ESP.”

“Couldn’t be happier to be in the ESP family,” Thomson said of the move. “So impressed with everything I’ve been playing live, and there’s a great energy with everyone I’ve dealt with. We are currently working on specs for some customs that I know will be killer. It’s been taking longer than expected, as deciding on a model hasn’t been easy. Too many possibilities for monster guitars. Admittedly, It’s been a great problem to have.”