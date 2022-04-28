Hear Mogwai‘s new atmospheric track, Boltfor

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have recently debuted their ethereal new track, Boltfor. Their first release since their chart-topping album As The Love Continues last February, the single captures the epic instrumentals that the band have become most widely recognised for.

READ MORE: Mateus Asato Returns To Instagram With Thrilling Cover Of Ariana Grande’s Bad Decisions

Released on Tuesday (April 26), alongside a CGI-driven music video directed by Sam Wiehl, the single marks the band’s latest release before they undertake their upcoming European and UK tour.

Advertisement

Coinciding with Mogwai’s other recent work, Boltfor captures the same intensity as seen in their most recent tenth studio album, As The Love Continues – a release that marked their first-ever UK Number One and earned the band a Mercury Prize nomination.

With its gradual, tranquil buildup taking over the majority of the four-minute track, Boltfor comes to its close, only just reaching its peak with the guitar-driven climax. Alongside their concentrated layering of instruments, the track also incorporates another Mogwai signature: relying heavily on drum machines and keyboards to capture their distinctive mood.

A recent statement confirmed that Boltfor was initially recorded during the sessions for the band’s previous album at Vada Studios, then completed just last month at Mogwai’s own Castle Of Doom Studios in Glasgow.

The CGI music video also seeks to encapsulate that otherworldly atmosphere as demonstrated in the track, depicting two acrobats running towards each other, each one made of fireworks.

Speaking on the meaning behind the single, director Sam Wiehl described the video as depicting human desire and the need for progression in life.

Advertisement

“The video is a visual metaphor for the constant movement in life” he states. “[It shows] the unceasing urge to move forward as individuals…in the form of a metaphysical road movie.”

Elsewhere, Mogwai have also made recent news with guitarist Stuart Braithwaite’s announcement of his upcoming memoirs, Spaceships over Glasgow: Mogwai and Misspent Youth, and also with the musician’s recent comments about billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

Mogwai are set to initiate their tour of the UK and Europe soon, with the final date taking place in London’s Alexandra Palace – the band’s biggest-ever UK headlining show.