Morrissey walks out of LA show after just 30 minutes, fans speculate he “was too cold”

Morrissey reportedly walked out of his headlining show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last Saturday (12 November) after just 30 minutes of his set beginning.

Morrissey is currently on the road for his US tour, which is set to continue into December. The walk out at Saturday’s show allegedly happened following his performance of The Smiths’ 1987 track Girlfriend In A Coma.

One of the backing musicians on stage announced to the crowd shortly after, “Sorry, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue. Very sorry. We’ll see you next time.” Some fans were said to have paid $300 for a ticket, and claimed the show also started an hour late.

No official comment from Morrissey has been released following the set, but fans have been speculating online it was due to the temperature. You can watch footage below which shows a displeased crowd booing following the announcement:

So, #Morrissey just walked off the stage at @Greek_Theatre after 30 min. Apparently he was too cold. Meanwhile, it’s in the 50s. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/65vneCQmSr — Aaron Moss (@copyrightlately) November 13, 2022

Just yesterday (14 November), a statement shared to his website also revealed that his upcoming album Bonfire Of Teenagers is no longer scheduled for its February release.

The official statement reads, “Bonfire of Teenagers is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).”

The record is set to be Morrissey’s 14th solo album, as a follow up to 2020’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain, and was announced in May of 2021.

Back in June guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who plays on the record, said of the album’s delay, “If anybody follows Morrissey or is a fan of his, or if anyone knows anything about what’s going on these days in the culture, they can sort of put two and two together and perhaps make sense out of why a great Morrissey album, one that he said is his favourite… an album that Morrissey made that he is hailing as his best is not out yet.”