Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard announce Australia tour this November

A string of dates on Australia’s east coast will form part of the bands’ ongoing World Tour co-headlining trek.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have announced that they will be touring in Australia this November, as part of their co-headlining World Tour.

“After getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in Australia!” says Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott in a new statement.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America and we truly can’t wait to continue taking the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023,” Mötley Crüe add in their own statement. “Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing Australian dates set for you!”

The rock titans are set to play three dates in the country: Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on 8 November, Sydney’s Giants Stadium on 11 November, and Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on 14 November.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are currently on the European leg of The World Tour, which will see them take on London’s Wembley Stadium on 1 July. After wrapping the European leg, the bands will head to the US in August, where they’ll be supported by fellow rock royalty Alice Cooper.

In 2022, it was reported that Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s previous Stadium Tour made a profit of $173.5 million in ticket sales. The tour took place over 36 nights and 1.3 million tickets were sold, with an average of 37,520 fans attending each show.

Considering there are a staggering 35 dates on this current tour, it is expected to gross similarly stratospheric levels of revenue.

For more information about The World Tour, head to DefLeppard.com or Motley.com.