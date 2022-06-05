Motörhead guitarist says Lemmy “DID NOT have any Nazi tendencies” in response to accusation

Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has defended late frontman Lemmy Kilmister from accusations of being a “Nazi sympathiser” over his habit of collecting World War II military memorabilia.

Campbell made the assertion in reply to a tweet from a Venezuelan fan who said that Lemmy had “Nazi tendencies” despite being “the best rocker in history, of course after [Jimi] Hendrix”, writing, “FYI, Lemmy DID NOT, have any Nazi tendencies. He was a historian.”

FYI, Lemmy DID NOT, have any Nazi tendencies. He was a historian. https://t.co/mut44xTyjf — Phil Campbell (@MotorheadPhil) June 4, 2022

Campbell was joined in his defense of Kilmister by Slim Jim Phantom of The Stray Cats, who previously played alongside Kilmister in Headcat. Phantom stated that Campbell was “100 per cent correct” and claimed he would “vouch for this true statement all day long.”

The Motörhead frontman was known for his habit of collecting WWII memorabilia, particularly from the Nazi regime, at times wearing Iron Crosses or German Air Force hats in public. In a 2010 interview with The Independent, Kilmister elaborated on his hobby, saying, “Look, as I’ve always said, it’s not my fault the bad guys had the best shit. But by collecting Nazi memorabilia, it doesn’t mean I’m a fascist, or a skinhead. I’m not. I just liked the clobber. And let me tell you, the kind of people who do collect this stuff, they aren’t yobbos either. They are people with Masters [degrees], they are doctors, professors.

“I’ve always liked a good uniform, and throughout history, it’s always been the bad guy who dressed the best: Napoleon, the Confederates, the Nazis. If we had a good uniform, I’d collect ours as well, but what does the British Army have? Khaki. Makes them look like a fucking swamp frog…”

Last year, Gene Simmons called out Kilmister’s hobby in an interview with the Daily Mail while discussing how some bands have a fascination with Nazi imagery, saying, “There was a holocaust, but we just don’t confront these things. Especially guys in bands, let’s face it, if it wasn’t for the guitar around their neck they’d be asking you if you want more fries with that. They’re not the sharpest tools in the shed.”

Simmons named Kilmister personally in his salvo, despite the documented friendship between the two, explaining, “I knew Lemmy Kilmister for many years, I went to his funeral. He was a sweetheart. He loved everybody, we were friends. But Lenny was attracted to Nazi paraphernalia. He used to collect that stuff.”