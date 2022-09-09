Mudvayne on new music: “Everything’s on the table right now. I mean, we’re not quitting right now”

13 years after their last studio album, nu metal outfit Mudvayne has teased the possibility of releasing new music, saying “everything’s on the table right now”.

Speaking to Revolver in a recent interview, singer Chad Gray and drummer Matt McDonough discussed the band’s recent reunion and confirmed that the members have been working on some new material.

“We’ve done a little bit of file sharing or whatever,” said Gray. “Just some riffs. Greg [the guitarist] went into the studio in Texas. He lived in Texas. He went in there and just laid some stuff down, sent it to Matt. Matt put just a really simple metronome drum beat to it. I was working on it.”

“It’s pretty rad, different stuff,” he continued. “I’ve got a few different angles that I’m working with kind of how I want it to be, my parts anyway. But it’s cool, it’s cool. And obviously we’re not going to put something out if I don’t feel like it stands up.”

As for what it would take for those songs to see the light of day, the frontman said, “It’s going to have to fucking blow my hair back before I would put it out, because I wouldn’t want to put anything out and then people are just like, ‘[They] can’t do it anymore.’”

“You can be your own judge of that. And maybe it’s not the first song, maybe it’s not the third song, maybe it’s the seventh song. That’s like, OK, now we’re on something, but we’ll figure it out, man. We’ll figure it out. We’ll either do it or we won’t. But yeah, I’m down for whatever right now, I’m having fun with it,” Gray explained.

McDonough also chimed in on the prospect of new Mudvayne music, saying “It’s kind of a no-brainer obviously. We want new music, we want to explore that space. We love to write, nothing’s changed in that.”

“Everything’s on the table right now. I mean, we’re not quitting right now,” he added. “We’ve gotten to where we are now. And again, the response and the positive environment … So we’ll stay busy.”

Given that the band’s last studio album was released more than a decade ago in 2009, anticipation for a new record is likely to be at an all-time high.

