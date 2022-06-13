Muse’s Matt Bellamy predicts the demise of civilisation: “It’s coming to a pinch point where there’s going to be a disruption. Everyone’s doing everything they can to pretend that’s not going to happen”

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has recently gotten pretty deep on politics, climate change and how we’re basically all doomed. Happy Monday!

Muse are set to release their latest album, Will Of The People on August 26 this year, and so far have released a handful of singles which hint at a political, opinionated record, including Compliance and Won’t Stand Down.

Partly recorded during COVID-19, it’s no wonder Bellamy has got pretty pessimistic on the new album which is set to explore climate change, rising populations, the pandemic and well, the demise of civilisation as we know it, great stuff.

In an interview with NME he stated, “Essentially it’s coming to a pinch point where there’s going to be a disruption. Everyone’s doing everything they can to pretend that’s not going to happen or to try and maintain the status quo [but] the longer they hold on to this, the worse it’s going to be when it happens. If we can just make the transition a little bit more gradual, it might happen a bit less violently.”

He continued, “But it’s gonna be a big, big shift. You’re talking about an economic collapse, shift and reinvention, total energy transition. That’s really what we’re dealing with here: a disruptive transition.”

You can check out their latest music video for the new album’s title track below, which gives a flavour of their apocalyptic, rebellious take:

The band are known for exploring the weird and wacky in their music, with previous release Simulation Theory toying with the idea of the metaverse in a retro, 80’s sci-fi setting.

It’s looking like Muse’s ninth studio album is set to be explosive and gritty, you can get your hands on tickets to see them live here.