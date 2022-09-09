NewsMusic

Music world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The monarch passed away on 8 September.

By Cillian Breathnach
Queen Elizabeth II
Image: WPA Pool / Getty

Tributes from around the world of music have poured in for Queen Elizabeth Il, who passed away yesterday (8 September).

A statement from Buckingham Palace, which broke the news, read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

She has been succeeded by her son, who is now King Charles III. He said in a statement: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

The Queen was head of state from 6 February 1952, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022. She was the world’s second-longest serving monarch, after King Louis XIV of France. Over her lengthy reign, she swore in 15 UK Prime Ministers, including the newly-appointed Liz Truss earlier this week.

Since her passing musicians have taken to social media to share their tributes to the monarch. Mick Jagger, frontman of The Rolling Stones, wrote: “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there.

“In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

Paul McCartney wrote: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. Long live The King,” while Ringo Starr shared: “God bless Queen Elizabeth, peace and love to all the family.”

Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon wrote in a shared statement: “We would like to send out deepest sympathy to the Royal family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II; a strong and powerful woman whose seventy year reign was served with integrity, dignity, grace and compassion.”

See more tributes below.

 

