Musicians in the world of guitar have their say on abortion rights

After the overturning of Roe V. Wade, many musicians and bands have come forward to have their say

By Rachel Roberts
Last week, US Supreme Court overturned the ruling of Roe V. Wade which protected the right to have an abortion, should someone choose to. Many musicians in our guitar sphere have weighed in on the shocking news since it broke.

Whilst many artists took to the internet to express their frustration, some even took to the stage at Glastonbury festival in the UK over the weekend to bring attention to the issue before the crowds.

One of those artists had previously spoken of having an abortion herselfPhoebe Bridgers. During her set she stood before the mic, stating, “Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.” She also led the audience on a “fuck the Supreme Court” chant.

Rage Against The Machine revealed their disgust on a post to social media where they wrote, “We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people. Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.”

They continued, “To date, our fans have raised $475,000.00 from the sale of our charity tickets at Alpine Valley and the United Center. We are donating that money to reproductive rights organisations in Wisconsin and Illinois.”

Guitarist Tom Morello also spoke of how his great grandmother died from an illegal and unsafe abortion, an issue which many people are now concerned will rise again.

David Crosby said he was “disheartened” by the decision, sharing a statement to Twitter in which he apologised to the women in his country.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day expressed his anger in London during a show on the Hella Mega Tour, where he said: “Fuck America, I’m fucking renouncing my citizenship. I’m fucking coming here. There’s just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country.”

The list of artists coming forward to express disappointment at the ruling continues to grow, with many signposting resources and charities. Further musicians include Hayley Williams, Jack White, Jason Isbell, Debbie Harry, Mark Hoppus and more.

For those struggling with the recent news, support and advice can be found at the Abortion Support Network.

