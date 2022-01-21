My Bloody Valentine blast Spotify for “completely incorrect and insulting” lyrics

My Bloody Valentine have called out Spotify for using “fake” lyrics to their music on its app.

The pioneering shoegaze band slammed the streaming platform in a tweet earlier today (21 January) which wrote: “Just noticed that Spotify has put fake lyrics up for our songs without our knowledge. These lyrics are actually completely incorrect and insulting. We’re not sure where they got them from, probably one of those bullshit lyrics sites on the internet”

One reply to the band’s tweet drew attention to similarly incorrect lyrics being featured on tracks by Cocteau Twins. Simon Ray Monde, who played bass and keyboard for the group, replied saying, “If we’d wanted our lyrics put up anywhere, we would’ve done it 30 odd years ago.”

“I already informed [our label] @4ad and @Spotify that these (& all CT lyrics on the internet) are nonsense but I’ve no idea where it’s all at,” he said. “There’s even a twitter page dedicated to ‘posting CT lyrics’ – sad.”

Spotify’s Lyric feature released for users in November 2021, letting fans read (and sing) along to the words of a song whilst listening. When the feature was first announced, Spotify said it had partnered with Musixmatch, a lyrics database.

My Bloody Valentine’s music had long been unavailable to streaming services until March 2021, when the band announced they had signed with Domino Records. The group also announced that they are working on two new albums to follow 2013’s MBV.

Initially, guitarist Kevin Shields assured that fans would hear new material by the end of 2021 – though it seems that has been pushed back.