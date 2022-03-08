My Chemical Romance cancel upcoming tour dates in Russia and Ukraine: “We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon”

My Chemical Romance are the latest band to cancel tour dates in Ukraine and Russia following the war between the two countries.

This announcement comes after the Russian President Vladimir Putin, ordered an invasion and attack on the neighbouring country on 24 February, causing Ukraine to sever all diplomatic ties to Russia.

As part of the long-awaited tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, the pop-punk legends planned to perform in St. Petersburg and Moscow on 16 and 17 June, and Kyiv on 19 June.

The reunited band took to Twitter to announce their decision:

“With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June, 2022,” The band tweeted. “We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon.”

This comes after Green Day cancelled their Russia tour dates where they were set to play the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on May 29, with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong stating that “this moment is not about stadium rock shows”.

Bring Me The Horizon also shared the news of tour cancellations with a statement via social media.

“In solidarity with Ukraine and to stand against the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership,” the band wrote in a Tweet, “we must cancel our forthcoming dates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine”.

Other artists such as Miley Cyrus and Elton John issued statements of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks spoke out to say her “heart was broken” over the situation.