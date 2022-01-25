Neil Young accuses Spotify of “spreading fake information” on vaccines: “I want all my music off their platform”

Neil Young has reportedly demanded his music be taken down from Spotify in an open letter which accuses the streaming platform of “spreading fake information” surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.

The letter, penned by Young and hosted on his website, has since been taken down – however, not before it was already widely seen online. It called on Young’s management and record label to remove his music from Spotify.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote [per Rolling Stone]. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

Advertisement

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” Young continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Young was referring to the Spotify-exclusive The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which has, in recent times gained notoriety for making baseless claims surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations.

Last month, 270 doctors, health experts and scientists penned an open letter asking Spotify to stop allowing Rogan to spread misinformation on his show as it has the potential to discourage listeners from getting vaccinated.