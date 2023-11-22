Neil Young and Gene Simmons leave X following Elon Musk anti-Semitic claims

Neil Young and Gene Simmons have stepped away from social media platform X, which was previously known as Twitter. Their exits follow Elon Musk seemingly agreeing with ​​an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory shared on the website earlier this month (15 November).

Responding to a post shared on the platform which stated that Jewish communities push “hatred against whites,” Musk said, “You have said the actual truth.”

You have said the actual truth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

Simmons later announced his exit from the platform three days later where he wrote, “Friends, I’ve decided to end my X/Twitter posting,” along with links to three of his other social media accounts.

Young shared that he would be stepping away on his own website in a statement which said, “We are stopping all use of X that we can control. For reasons that should be obvious to the richest man on Earth, we are taking this action against his company.

“For our many Palestinian friends and our many Jewish friends, we do need to start over in the present and release our terrible connections to the past. As bad as they are, they need to be forgotten so we can be free to move on in life together, all humanity, focused on saving our planet for future generations of all people.”

Included within his statement was a photo of Musk which included text that said, “Teslas should fly flags of love not hate.”

Friends, I’ve decided to end my X/Twitter posting.

From now on find me on:https://t.co/DXQpuuZHsZ, https://t.co/OocXQKQACM, and https://t.co/qwF6Kzs9FP — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 18, 2023

As reported by the BBC, a spokesperson from the White House also responded to Musk’s post. In a statement, they said, “We condemn this abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hate in the strongest terms.”

The BBC also reports that Musk has denied allegations that he is anti-Semitic and has said that his comments did not refer to all Jewish people, but rather groups like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and other unspecified “Jewish communities.”