Nikki Sixx says Mick Mars is “a little bit confused” and that Mötley Crüe have always been “really supportive”

Nikki Sixx has insinuated that Mötley Crüe’s recent lawsuit with Mick Mars are the result of the former guitarist being “a little bit confused” and “misled by representatives”.

Sixx was speaking with UK’s Planet Rock when he attributed the dispute to Mars’ supposed ‘confused state’, saying “If a member of a band tells you that they can’t tour because of health reasons, you have two choices. You can quit as a band [after] 42 years of work. Or we could look at each other and go ‘are we done yet?!’ We’re really peaking and we understand [Mick ‘s] health issues.”

“We wish him the best and we know that he’s a little bit confused and being misled by representatives right now. But we still have to stay focused on why we’re here,” he added.

The bassist also opened up about how John 5’s addition (as Mick’s replacement) has reinvigorated the group, saying “It’s nothing against any other musician that you play with, just that when you play with new musicians you play differently.”

“We’re still playing the same songs that people wanna hear but it kind of like re-inspires you,” he explained. And I’m sure the same thing would happen if they got a new bass player. They’re like ‘oh wow, he’s attacking it differently.’ So it’s never about how bad anybody was.”

“It’s a nice time [for Mötley Crüe] and it’s kind of inspired us to write a little bit. We love our history, we’re very proud of everything we’ve done. We’ve always been really supportive of Mick no matter what Mick was going through. We’re just happy with where we’re at right now.”

The band recently revealed that they were writing new music. Several Crüe members have also posted photos of themselves in the recording studio with longtime producer Bob Rock.