Nikki Sixx incurs the wrath of Swifties after accusing Taylor Swift of “whining”

Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx has recently landed himself in hot water with the fanbase of mega popstar Taylor Swift after he accused the singer of always “whining about something new”.

Last week, general sales to Swift’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ were cancelled following a chaotic presale that sent Ticketmaster’s servers crashing due to — in Ticketmaster’s words — “extraordinary high demand”. Many fans were left without tickets after spending hours online, only to have those very tickets pop up on resale sites for as high as $20,000.

In response to the debacle, Swift wrote in a statement (via Variety),“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets, and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward.”

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Apparently finding a need to offer his two cents on the fiasco, Sixx tweeted, “Is it just me or does Taylor Swift always seems likes she’s whining about something new everytime she’s gonna drop an album?”, along with the hashtag “wo[e]ismemarketing”.

The wrath of Swifties and some of Crüe’s own fans soon descended upon the comment section, with some remarking that they were “disappointed” at Sixx’s “misogynistic, uninformed comment”.

“Whining or standing up for herself?” said one impassioned fan. “I think all the biggest artist in the concert biz should step up and help fix the problems with Ticketmaster. If live music keeps going this way, fans will start spending their money else where. It’s getting out of hand. Look at the movie biz.”

“It’s not like people spent thousands on her ‘retirement tour’ tickets and then she toured again,” one individual fired back, while another came armed with a photo of Sixx posing beside Swift at an old awards show, writing, “You’re so fake for this.”

