Nita Strauss leaves Alice Cooper band, stresses she’s “not pregnant” and that “there is no drama whatsoever”

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss has announced her departure from the band after an eight-year stint. The guitarist will also be cancelling all of her solo festival appearances for the rest of the year.

Sharing the news via Instagram earlier today, Strauss wrote: “After this absolutely incredible run in Europe, it is bittersweet for me to let you guys know that I will not be joining the Alice Cooper band for the upcoming fall tour. I will also regretfully have to cancel the festival dates my solo band had planned for the rest of the year.”

“I am not pregnant!” The guitarist clarified, “there is no drama whatsoever and my touring year is still very full – in fact, I’m on a flight straight into the next adventure as I post this, and I’ll be on stage again much sooner than you think! But that’s news for another day.”

“The past eight years together has been the experience of a lifetime, and I could not be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me to all of your nightmare,” she concluded. “I don’t know what the future will hold after this, but I am forever thankful.”

Fans have flooded the comment section, sharing their well wishes for the guitarist. Several of Nita’s Cooper bandmates have also commented on her post, with guitarist Ryan Roxie writing: “No words — just notes… and lord knows we harmonised a lot of them over the years… nothing but love and respect.”

Drummer Glen Sobel also commented: “You’re super pro and prepared no matter what the situation. We’re gonna miss you but we’re also proud to be associated with Hurricane.”

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she was hired to replace Orianthi as the band’s touring guitarist. Her career has included performing with several rock ensembles such as Iron Maiden tribute band The Iron Maidens, Femme Fatale, and video game supergroup Critical Hit.