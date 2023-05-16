Nita Strauss enlists Marty Friedman, Alice Cooper, and Lzzy Hale for upcoming solo album

“Some pieces of music come into the world gracefully and easily. This album is not one of them!”

Nita Strauss has announced her second solo album The Call of The Void, which features appearances from some of the biggest names in rock.

Arriving 7 July via Sumerian Records, The Call of The Void marks Strauss’ first solo venture since 2018’s Controlled Chaos. The album boasts an star-studded lineup of guest musicians, including longtime collaborator Alice Cooper, former Megadeth star Marty Friedman, and hard rock guitarist Lzzy Hale.

Of the new album, Strauss said, “Some pieces of music come into the world gracefully and easily. This album is not one of them! The Call Of The Void was born kicking and screaming, a labour of love for sure, but also of blood, sweat, and plenty of tears. I couldn’t be more proud of the end result. Making this album helped me learn and grow so much as a musician and songwriter and I’m excited to finally unleash it on the world.”

“I wanted the follow up to Controlled Chaos to be exciting, new, and fresh, to take listeners to a new place and take myself somewhere new as an artist too. We have some amazing collaborations on this album with incredible musicians, as well as the instrumental guitar music that first inspired me to play.”

The guitarist has also released a new single from the album titled The Golden Trail featuring In Flames vocalist Anders Fridén.

“When I was first learning how to play guitar, In Flames were my Beatles; my first favourite band,” Strauss shared, adding that the collaboration is “an absolute dream come true”.

Meanwhile, Fridén commented, “It was a lot of fun to collaborate with Nita on The Golden Trail. She’s an amazing guitar player and I can hear the history of metal flowing through her fingers.”

The Call of The Void will arrive in physical and digital formats, with the former containing 14 songs and the latter featuring 22, courtesy of eight instrumental tracks.

Pre-orders are now available.