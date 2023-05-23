Noel Gallagher on meeting David Bowie while “high and pissed”: “If I could go back I would appreciate it so much more”

Noel Gallagher has opened up about the time he met the legendary David Bowie, and how he wishes he could re-do it all — preferably while not “high and pissed” this time.

Recalling the encounter in a recent chat with The Big Issue, the Oasis rockstar said, “I went to see David Bowie and Morrissey at Wembley Arena in the 90s. I was high and pissed. Then, before Bowie came on, somebody came up to me and said, would you like to come and meet David? [So] I was taken to see David Bowie in his dressing room.”

“I have no recollection of it whatsoever… I remember walking in and he was putting on make-up in a mirror and that’s it. He’s up there with John Lennon for me and I have no idea what we said when I met him,” Gallagher continued, adding that he’d cherish the moment a lot more if he had another chance.

“If I could go back I would appreciate it so much more,” he said. “I’d tell him what he meant to me growing up and how much he means to me now, and I’d tell him, ‘I’m gonna rip you off to fuck when you’re dead, you know.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gallagher also discussed what his younger self would have thought about him working with Damon Albarn of rival britpop band Blur, saying: “It would depend entirely on what side of the bed I got out of on that day. If you caught me on a good day I’d be like, yeah, I could see that happening… On a bad day, I’d fucking knife myself in the bollocks.”

The pair teamed up back in 2017, when Gallagher provided backing vocals on the song We Got The Power from Albarn’s virtual electronic project, Gorillaz.