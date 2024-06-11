Noel Gallagher on an Oasis reunion: “I could make one phone call this afternoon and the world would come to an end”

Nothing can stand in the way of an Oasis reunion – except, of course, Oasis themselves. In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Gallagher brothers, with their infamous sibling rivalry and penchant for public spats, have become the poster children for rock ‘n’ roll feuds.

Despite the obstacles to a reunion though, the bond between Oasis and their fans (and the calls for Noel and Liam to bury the hatchet) remains.

Speaking to The Athletic about the Oasis fandom and how much of their audience came from the football crowd, Noel — an avid Manchester City fan himself — explains: “Oasis inspired that kind of feeling because of a lot of different things — the music, the attitude, that kind of thing — but predominantly because the people who came to see us saw themselves in us, and vice versa.”

“That has never gone away.”

The musician also claims that he could “make one phone call this afternoon [clicks fingers] and the world would come to an end. And it’s never going to go away.”

As it stands, Oasis are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe, with a special reissue featuring outtakes from their recording sessions and an unheard demo track.

A number of original recordings from the band’s sessions at Monnow Valley Studios also feature, which were eventually scrapped. The record also comes with an unreleased alternative demo version of Sad Song, which was first released as a bonus track, featuring Liam Gallagher’s vocals.

Arriving on 30 August, the anniversary edition will be available as a limited-edition 4LP record, a deluxe 2CD, an exclusive coloured vinyl, and more. All formats include the 2014 remastered version of the record and new artwork.