Noel Gallagher slams AI-created ‘Oasis’ album: “These fucking idiots have clearly got too much time on their hands”

Let it be known that Noel Gallagher is not impressed by the AI-generated Oasis album that was released earlier this year.

Sharing his thoughts in the latest episode of NME‘s In Conversation series, Gallagher said: “These fucking idiots have clearly got too much time on their hands and too much money that they can afford the technology to fucking piss around doing that for a laugh.”

“I’m saving up for the technology myself, then I’m just gonna dial it in to some computer and fucking churn it out when I’m 73. I’ll have 140 albums to go after I’m fucking dead to keep my kids in choc ices and fucking weed.”

The rocker added, “People kept sending me stuff like Ringo Starr singing ‘She’s Electric’. There’s not enough hours in the day. Do we need Freddie Mercury singing ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’? Does anybody give a shit? People are like, ‘Yeah, but it’s interesting, isn’t it?’ Who the fuck is it interesting to?”

“Oasis: The Lost Tapes: Really?” Gallagher continued. “Is that what you think it sounds like? You can AI the singer’s voice and his tambourine playing. Afraid you can’t AI what I do. As soon as you fucking can, I’m done, I’m finished, I’m retiring — I’ll just stick it into a fucking algorithm.”

Developed by indie band Breezer, the album — titled AISIS — features AI-generated vocals of Liam Gallagher over tracks that were written by the members themselves.

“We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher (inspired by @JekSpek) to step in and help out on some tunes that were written during lockdown 2021,” the band said.