Noel Gallagher thinks his younger self would “knife himself in the bollocks” over his 2017 collab with Damon Albarn

Noel Gallagher has shared what he thinks his younger self would have thought about him working with Damon Albarn of rival britpop band Blur.

Gallagher worked with Albarn back in 2017, when the former Oasis guitarist provided backing vocals on We Got The Power from Albarn’s virtual electronic project, Gorillaz. He has also appeared on stage several times with the band since.

Back in the rosy days of the ‘90s, both Oasis and Blur rivalled each other in a famous Britpop chart battle, but have clearly managed to settle their differences since.

In a letter to his younger self featured in Big Issue, Gallagher said: “What would my younger self think of me working with Damon Albarn? It would depend entirely on what side of the bed I got out of that day.”

He added, “If you caught me on a good day I’d be like, yeah, I could see that happening. On a bad day, I’d fucking knife myself in the bollocks.”

In the feature, Gallagher also commented on his rocky relationship with his brother and ex-bandmate Liam: “You never knew what mood Liam was going to turn up in and I found the whole thing really fucking stressful. My overriding feeling was this is just so fucking unnecessary,” he said.

“This is the dream that we’ve all lived for, and you’re still moaning about some shit that went on 18 hours ago. It’s just nonsense. You know what I mean? It’s all down to insecurity and fear on his behalf. Singers are the kings of blaming shit on everybody else. I had the anchor of the work, I was writing the songs, so I was directing it. I knew what I was doing.”

While no Oasis reunion is on the cards, Blur however are returning for a reunion tour later this year. Find out more at Blur.co.uk.