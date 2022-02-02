Nova Twins announce new record Supernova, hear first single K.M.B.

Nova Twins have announced their second full-length record Supernova, and shared a new single K.M.B.
The new track has arrived alongside a deadly music video – check it out below. The band said of the clip: “K.M.B. will stitch-up the hearts of the heartbroken, teaching the ones who broke it a lesson. Inspired by the sound and feel of the ’90s, we wrote and filmed our version of a playful horror movie. Think Mean Girls meets Clueless meets Pulp Fiction. Somewhere between those storylines is where you will find K.M.B.”
The pair added in a statement that “Supernova is the beginning of a new era. As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined.
“Supernova is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”
Supernova will include Nova Twins’ single Antagonist, released last October. The record will arrive on 17 June via Marshall Music.
Supernova tracklist:
1. Power (Intro)
2. Antagonist
3. Cleopatra
4. K.M.B.
5. Fire & Ice
6. Puzzles
7. A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful
8. Toolbox
9. Choose Your Fighter
10. Enemy
11. Sleep Paralysis