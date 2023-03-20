Liam Gallagher on what he misses most about playing in Oasis with Noel

Liam Gallagher has revealed what he misses the most about performing alongside his brother Noel in Oasis.

The pair’s infamous feud has been going on for more than a decade, with their legendary rock band coming to a halt back in 2009. But that has never stopped fans (and fellow artists alike) from hoping and demanding that the two brothers reunite one day.

With rumours abound of a potential Oasis reunion, the musician recently took to social media to address some questions about what’s to come — for him as well as for the band.

Asked by a fan on Twitter about what he missed the most about playing with his brother and ex-bandmate Noel, Liam said: “Showing him how to sing with passion and verve.”

The singer also addressed another fan who suggested that the reason he isn’t writing or thinking about the fourth album (Liam said in January that he’d be “taking most of the year of[f] to find myself”) is because “Oasis is coming”, stating “I try not 2 think about stuff I much prefer stuff think about me.”

Earlier this year, Liam claimed that Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness” and asking to meet up. The news came shortly after Noel told BBC Radio Manchester that he would “never say never” to an Oasis reunion — an admission that surprised fans given that the rocker once slammed the idea as ‘going on holiday with your ex-Mrs’.