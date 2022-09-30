Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs announces his tonsil cancer is “gone”

Former Oasis guitarist and co-founder Paul Arthurs, who also goes by Bonehead, has announced that his tonsil cancer is “gone”.

Arthurs was diagnosed with treatable tonsil cancer earlier this year in April, leading the guitarist to announce a break from performing. He completed treatment in June, and as of a new update posted on Instagram on September 29, Arthur is now cancer-free.

He wrote, “Update on my cancer; I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone. thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped more than you know. Thank you especially to the team at @TheChristieNHS, into recovery now and see you all soon x”

Liam Gallagher sent out an enthusiastic tweet congratulating Arthur, who had been scheduled to join Gallagher on his summer tour before the initial diagnosis. Oasis drummer Alan White also congratulated Arthur in the comments of his update, writing, “Best news Ever mate. I will raise a Nelson for you tnite. Love whitey xx,” while Oasis bassist Andy Bell also commented with a congratulations.

YES BONEHEAD WE KNEW YOUD KICK ITS ARSE SOOOOO FUCKING HAPPY GUINNESS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2022

Arthurs was a founding member of Oasis, playing rhythm guitar and keyboard across the band’s landmark releases, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory, Be Here Now and The Masterplan, before leaving the band in 1999.

He first joined Gallagher in the band Beady Eye as a stand-in for Gem Archer, who had left the band due to head injuries in 2013 and 2014. He began working with Gallagher again in 2017, appearing on the songs Bold on rhythm guitar and keyboard on For What Its Worth.

Arthurs joined Gallagher for numerous live shows since, notably joining him for his 2021 Reading & Leeds concerts, where Gallagher played a set that included both his solo material and Oasis’ hits.

Arthurs has dabbled in solo projects as well, releasing an EP with his 2013 ‘group’ project with Vinnie Peculiar called Parlour Flames and in 2014 releasing a collaborative EP with singer-songwriter Alex Lipinski.