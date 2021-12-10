Official Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! figurine announced

Funko has announced an officially-licensed Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! vinyl figurine, set for release early next year.

The collectable figure stands 3.75 inches tall, and depicts Eddie mid-jump, holding a striped Frankenstrat guitar.

According to Wolfgang Van Halen, the figure has been a couple of years in the making, the collaboration beginning in 2019.

Pop signed off on this way back in 2019 and it’s wonderful to see it finally come to fruition. So stoked with how it turned out! #Funk pic.twitter.com/pb5gdVICjW — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) December 9, 2021

The Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! can be preordered now, listing for $12. It’s set to be released in January of 2022.

Many other musicians have received the Funko Pop! treatment, including Joan Jett, John Lennon, Angus Young, Jimi Hendrix, Weird Al, Freddie Mercury and countless others.

Check out the figure over at funko.com.