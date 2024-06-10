Orange Amps has made its Orange Learn guitar courses completely free of charge

Orange Learn – the educational arm of Orange Amps – has made its catalogue of guitar and vocal music courses free of charge, in a bid to “make music education accessible to everyone”.

It’s a bold move in a market filled with companies and online tutors charging for guitar tuition, and one that aims to “empower aspiring musicians, regardless of their background or financial means, to pursue their passion and hone their skills.

“Our mission at Orange Learn is to make education accessible to all,” says Cliff Cooper, Founder of Orange Amps. “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to explore their musical talents and pursue their dreams.”

In addition to the new free content, Orange Learn is also offering a 15% discount on all graded books until June 30.

Also, for students looking for formal recognition in their learning, Orange Learn offers an accreditation option. Upon completing a course, students can pay for and take an online exam, whereafter they’ll receive a recognised qualification (with grades 6-8 receiving UK UCAS points), “enhancing their professional opportunities and credentials.

Per the NAMM website, Orange Learn’s beginnings came in 2016 with the launch of the Orange Rock Guitar Foundation course, and was later launched as Orange Learn in 2022.

