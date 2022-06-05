Original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such has died aged 70

Original Bon Jovi bassist and founding member, Alec John Such, has passed away. News of his passing broke via a post to social media from Bon Jovi. Such was 70 years old.
In a post on the official Bon Jovi social media channels, they wrote: “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other through him – He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly.”
The post was then followed up by a tribute video to Such. Floods of condolences and further tributes have been posted online.
Such left the band in 1994, but was with them in 2018 when they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. His work as a bassist lives on in the band’s self-titled debut in 1984, as well as 7800° Fahrenheit in 1985, Slippery When Wet in 1986, New Jersey in 1988 and 1992’s Keep the Faith.
Fans have shared their tributes on Twitter.
Alec John Such… 1951-2022… Rest in peace and thanks for the music. 🖤#AlecJohnSuch pic.twitter.com/TKueejU6Bp
Gutted to hear of the passing of Alec John Such, a member of Bon Jovi when I fell in love with the band and played all the early gigs I was at. I’ll treasure catching that plec at the keep the faith tour a little bit more now #RipAlecJohnSuch #BonJovi pic.twitter.com/IuYxxoroSK
