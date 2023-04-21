Otis Redding III, musician and son of Otis Redding, passes away at 59

Otis Redding III followed in his father’s footsteps despite losing him at the tender age of three in a plane crash.

Soul veteran Otis Redding III has passed away at 59 following a battle with cancer.

News of the guitarist’s passing was revealed on the social media channels for the Otis Redding Foundation in a message from his sister, Karla Redding-Andrews. “It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Ga,” Redding-Andrews wrote. “Otis was 59 years old. Please keep our family in your prayers at this time and please respect our privacy as we consume this huge loss. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

The son of soul legend Otis Redding, Otis Redding III followed in his father’s footsteps despite losing him at the tender age of three in a plane crash. As a teen, Redding and his brother, Dexter, and their cousin Mark Lockett formed a group called The Reddings, finding success with their 1980 single Remote Control.

Their most successful release, Remote Control reached the top 10 on the Hot Soul Singles chart, and even entered the Billboard Hot 100 at a lower spot. The group would eventually split up in 1988, following which Redding began a short stint as the guitarist for another soul great, Eddie Floyd.

He was heavily involved in the work of the Otis Redding Foundation, often playing and singing his father’s works in an effort to preserve his legacy, and organised the foundation’s summer camps that teach children to play music.