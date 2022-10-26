Ozzfest 2022 is set to take place in the metaverse

Ozzy Osbourne will be stepping into the metaverse for his Ozzfest 2022 performance this November.

The Prince of Darkness’ Ozzfest will be part of the Metaverse Music Festival, featuring over 100 acts performing in the Decentraland virtual world including rapper Soulja Boy and DJ/producer Dillon Francis.

More acts will be announced over the coming weeks, with the organisers promising 15 stages set in as “otherworldly cyberpunk landscape being reclaimed by nature”, though it is unclear if the entire Ozzfest lineup will be included.

And, the Metaverse Music Festival will be free to attend.

In other Ozzy news, the singer recently shared his initial thoughts on first meeting Randy Rhoads, revealing his frustration and disinterest with the guitarist when he first auditioned for a spot in his band. Osbourne recalled that he was too drunk to entertain the audition when Rhoads first arrived, and even mistook the guitarist to be a woman.

“I’d never formed a band of people around me, and I’d never auditioned anyone. I didn’t know how to audition,” he shared. “[My producer Dana Strum] brought Randy ‘round when I was fuckin’ three sheets to the wind. I’d been drinking all day. And this little guy came in, and I thought he was a girl at first. He was such a tiny guy.”

Osbourne did indeed end up sending Rhoads home for the day, only to be impressed when the guitarist finally showed off his chops the following day. “I was like, ‘What the fuck is this?’ Even in my stupor,” Osbourne recalled. “I put it to him this way: ‘I don’t know if you’re as good as I think you are, but I’ll see you tomorrow.’ The next day, when I was sober, he just blew my mind [again]. He was fucking unbelievable.”