Ozzy Osborne announces his new album is finished

It looks like we might not be far away from a brand new record from guitar icon Ozzy Osbourne as he has announced that his upcoming album is complete.

The Black Sabbath frontman took to social media to announce the good news last Saturday (April 9), stating, “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label @EpicRecords. I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.”

Some huge collaborations are set to feature on the Crazy Train singer’s new release, which were revealed on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk Is Jericho, by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The album will include Smith himself, as well as the likes of Robert Trujillo of Metallica and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses.

Osbourne’s ex-Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi has also been onboard and will be featured on Osbourne’s newest creation, which Smith revealed stating: “We’ve got the English royalty of guitar players. Tony Iommi and Ozzy have never collaborated outside of Black Sabbath. Tony sent us a bunch of riffs and we took what we thought was the best of them and it was just fucking great.”

Smith let slip some incredible details on what could be a groundbreaking release from the legendary rocker and we can’t wait to see what’s to come.

A release date and further information are yet to be announced.